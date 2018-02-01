Home LOCAL EPA Accepts Updated Plan To Restore The Polluted Arroyo Colorado
The EPA has given the green light to a plan aimed at finally cleaning up the heavily polluted Arroyo Colorado – which has been declared one of the most environmentally-impaired bodies of water in Texas.

The new plan provides a framework for ridding the Arroyo of the numerous natural and man-made pollutants that have damaged it as both a flood-control and recreational waterway.

The 90-mile long Arroyo has been listed as among the most-impaired water bodies in Texas since 1978 because of persistently high levels of bacteria that make it dangerous for people.

The plan, which updates one adopted 10 years ago, details multi-faceted and complex strategies for restoring clean water quality to both the freshwater and tidal sections of the Arroyo, which runs from Mission to the Laguna Madre.

