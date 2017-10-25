Home NATIONAL EPA Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions Of Tons Of Toxins
EPA Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions Of Tons Of Toxins
NATIONAL
0

EPA Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions Of Tons Of Toxins

0
0
WireAP_7944fab1630e48fdb65edc8b40235d87_12x5_992
now viewing

EPA Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions Of Tons Of Toxins

SCHOOL BUS
now playing

5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash

GramblingShooting
now playing

Sheriff's Spokesman: 2 Dead In Campus Shooting, Suspect Fled

4bd0f1e25a9f4fe68b6be68f52a99e51-780×520
now playing

Flake's Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates

shooting+2+mgn33
now playing

Sheriff's Spokesman: 2 Killed On Grambling State Campus

XI
now playing

China's Xi Given 2nd 5-Year Term As Communist Party Leader

gun exchange
now playing

Reynosa Sponsors Gun Exchange Program

Judge_gavel
now playing

Federal Court Clears Way For Immigrant Teen To Get Abortion

investigation crime crime investigation
now playing

Additional Theft Charges Filed Against Valley Homebuilder

BILL O REILLY
now playing

O'Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment

BARGE FIRE
now playing

Body Of Crewman Missing From Fuel Barge Found On Texas Coast

(AP) – Spurred by the chemical industry, President Donald Trump’s administration is retreating from a congressionally mandated review of some of the most dangerous chemicals in public use.
The review began under Trump’s predecessor to make sure proper safeguards are in place for asbestos and other toxins in homes, offices and industrial plants across the United States.
But instead of looking at some of the most common exposures to those chemicals, the new administration wants to limit the review to chemicals in products still being manufactured or entering the marketplace.
Critics say that would undermine the goal of protecting public health by excluding millions of tons of asbestos-containing products already in use.
The chemical industry pushed for the shift.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the administration’s actions are in line with what Congress intended.

Related posts:

  1. Review To Confirm Rohingya ‘Ethnic Cleansing’
  2. McAllen Enacts Wide-Ranging Public Smoking Restrictions
  3. Trump’s Refugee Ban Ends As New Screening Rules Put In Place
  4. Mission Scores Major Manufacturing Facility
Related Posts
GramblingShooting

Sheriff’s Spokesman: 2 Dead In Campus Shooting, Suspect Fled

Zack Cantu 0
4bd0f1e25a9f4fe68b6be68f52a99e51-780×520

Flake’s Bow-Out Could Mean Rush Of Arizona GOP Candidates

Zack Cantu 0
shooting+2+mgn33

Sheriff’s Spokesman: 2 Killed On Grambling State Campus

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video