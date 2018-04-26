Home NATIONAL EPA Chief Faces Capitol Hill Grilling Over Ethical Missteps
(AP) – Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt faces potentially make-or-break hearings on Capitol Hill, where he is expected to face questions about spending and ethics scandals that have triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.
Pruitt is scheduled to testify Thursday about his agency’s budget in back-to-back hearings before two House subcommittees.
The public grilling comes amid erosion in support for Pruitt among fellow Republicans after a monthlong spell of negative headlines about outsized security spending, first-class flights and a sweetheart condo lease.
President Donald Trump has continued to stand by his EPA chief. But behind closed doors, White House officials concede Pruitt’s job is in jeopardy. A growing list of Republican lawmakers has joined Democrats in calling for new investigations into Pruitt’s actions.

