EPA Says Superfund Task Force Left Behind Little Paper Trail

(AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency says an internal task force appointed to revamp how the nation’s most polluted sites are cleaned up generated no record of its deliberations.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in May announced the creation of a Superfund Task Force he said would reprioritize and streamline procedures for remediating more than 1,300 sites. In June, the group issued 42 detailed recommendations, all of which Pruitt immediately adopted.

The advocacy group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility quickly filed a public records request seeking the documents used to develop Pruitt’s plan.

But six months later, the agency has yet to turn over any significant documents. According to EPA’s response, the task force had no agenda for its meetings, kept no minutes and produced no materials other than its final report.

