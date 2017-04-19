Home NATIONAL EPA Seeks To Scuttle Cleanup Of Coal Power Plant Pollution
NATIONAL
0

0
0
(AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

With the Tuesday request, the Trump administration is once again seeking to scuttle cuts to pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The agency said in a court filing it wants to review the restrictions, which are already in effect. Nationally, most utilities are already on pace to comply with the new standards.

It is the latest in a string of moves by President Donald Trump’s appointees to help companies that profit from burning of fossil fuels.

