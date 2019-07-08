NATIONAL

Epstein Charges Announced



Federal prosecutors in New York are laying out sex trafficking charges against politically connected billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Epstein forced underage girls to perform sex acts on him at his mansion in Manhattan. Berman wants Epstein detained until his trial because of his vast resources.

Epstein is charged with creating a network allowing him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls. Some of the girls were as young as 14-years-old

