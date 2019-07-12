Epstein Philanthropy Since Sex Plea Included All-Girl School

(AP) – Financier Jeffrey Epstein has over the past decade sought to portray himself as a generous benefactor to children, giving to organizations including a youth orchestra, a baseball league and a private girls’ school a few blocks from his Manhattan mansion. But Epstein’s guilty plea in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution has not made that easy. Some donations, including $15,000 to the all-girls Hewitt School, were returned once recipients learned where they came from.

In other cases, some of the donations from Epstein’s foundations fell far short of what was trumpeted in gushing news releases. “Critical funding” that Epstein’s foundation said he provided to Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra in the U.S. Virgin Islands, for example, turned out to be just $175.