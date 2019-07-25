Epstein Returns To Cell After Injury

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Accused child sex trafficker and Manhattan financier Jeffrey Epstein is back in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York after being briefly hospitalized.

Officials say he was found on the floor of his cell in a semi-conscious state with marks on his neck. Investigators have not determined what happened to him, but speculation ranges from a suicide attempt to a possible assault and he’s being kept on a suicide watch.

Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, is back in court on July 31st.