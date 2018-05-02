Home NATIONAL Era Of Trillion-Dollar Budget Deficits Is Making A Comeback
Era Of Trillion-Dollar Budget Deficits Is Making A Comeback
Era Of Trillion-Dollar Budget Deficits Is Making A Comeback

US DEFICIT US BUDGET GOING UP
Era Of Trillion-Dollar Budget Deficits Is Making A Comeback

(AP) – The era of trillion-dollar budget deficits is about to make a comeback – and a brewing budget deal is hastening the arrival.  Members of Congress and aides say lawmakers are inching closer to a two-year, budget-busting spending pact that would give whopping budget increases to both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

GOP defense hawks are prevailing over the party’s depleted ranks of deficit hawks while Democrats are leveraging their influence to increase spending for domestic priorities such as combating opioid abuse.  At issue is an agreement to increase crunching “caps” on spending set by a failed 2011 budget deal. Republicans have pushed for defense increases of about $80 billion a year and have offered Democrats nearly as much for nondefense programs.

