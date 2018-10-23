Home WORLD Erdogan Calls For Suspects To Be Tried In Turkey
Erdogan Calls For Suspects To Be Tried In Turkey
WORLD
0

Erdogan Calls For Suspects To Be Tried In Turkey

0
0
cf04a2dd22f145c88dac69797afdf93b_original
now viewing

Erdogan Calls For Suspects To Be Tried In Turkey

3000 (2)
now playing

China Opens Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong To Mainland

download (18)
now playing

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa Closes In On Mexico Coast

2000 (7)
now playing

Authorities: Explosive Device Found Near George Soros' Home

920×920 (2)
now playing

1st Migrants Arrive In Huixtla After 8-hour Walk

download (17)
now playing

Saudi Economic Forum Opens But Many Absent Over Khashoggi

CENTRAL AMERICAN MIGRANTS
now playing

El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease

GAVEL
now playing

Brownsville Men Found Guilty In South Carolina-Based Drug Ring

DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA KOSHGHOGI
now playing

Trump 'not satisfied' With Saudi Explanation

HURRICANE WILLA
now playing

Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico

TRANSGENDER TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Fury Over Reported Federal Plan Targeting Transgender People

(AP) – Turkey’s president has urged Saudi Arabia to reveal who ordered the “savage murder” of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, and said the 18 Saudis suspected of carrying it out should be tried in Turkish courts.
Addressing lawmakers of his ruling party in Parliament Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says all those responsible for the killing must be punished regardless of rank – from the person who ordered his death to those who carried out the killing.
He asked: “where is the body of Jamal Khashoggi?” For the first time, Erdogan also confirmed that a body double of Khashoggi was used as a decoy after he was killed.
Erdogan’s speech came as skepticism intensified about Saudi Arabia’s account that he died accidentally in its consulate in Istanbul.

No related posts.

Related Posts
3000 (2)

China Opens Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong To Mainland

Zack Cantu 0
download (18)

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa Closes In On Mexico Coast

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (2)

1st Migrants Arrive In Huixtla After 8-hour Walk

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video