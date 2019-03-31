Erdogan Party Looks Set To Lose Turkey’s Capital

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leaves the polling booth during local elections, in Istanbul, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Mayoral elections are underway in 30 large cities in Turkey along with other municipal races Sunday that are seen as a barometer of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's popularity amid a sharp economic downturn in the nation straddling Europe and Asia. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

(AP) – Turkey’s state media say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party is leading in the municipal elections but may look set to lose control of the capital city, Ankara, after 25 years.

State broadcaster TRT says Erdogan’s Islamic-based party gained nearly 47 percent of the votes in Sunday’s election, with half of the more than 194,000 ballot boxes counted. The main, secular-oriented opposition party has 31 percent.

However, the opposition is leading in Ankara with 49.5 percent of the votes, according to TRT. The capital city was considered a main battleground of these elections that are seen as a test of Erdogan’s popularity amid an economic downturn and rising inflation.