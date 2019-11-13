Erdogan Says Turkey ‘hurt’ By House Resolution

(AP) – Turkey’s president says his country was “hurt deeply” by a House resolution that recognized the century-old mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide. The move was a clear rebuke to Turkey in the wake of its invasion of northern Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says at a White House news conference that the House-passed measure has the potential to cast a “deep shadow over our bilateral relations.” Historians estimate that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed around World War I, and many scholars see it as the 20th century’s first genocide. Turkey disputes the description. Erdogan says decision-makers about an event 104 years ago should be historians, not politicians.