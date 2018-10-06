Home LOCAL Eritrean Detainee Who Was Captured In The Valley Kills Himself At Egyptian Airport
Eritrean Detainee Who Was Captured In The Valley Kills Himself At Egyptian Airport
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Eritrean Detainee Who Was Captured In The Valley Kills Himself At Egyptian Airport

0
0
ICE office immigration and customs enforecment
now viewing

Eritrean Detainee Who Was Captured In The Valley Kills Himself At Egyptian Airport

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Business As Usual In North Korea As Public Unaware Of Summit

HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1
now playing

Driver Leads Police On Chase With Children In Car

deadly fire fatal fire
now playing

House Fire Kills 2 Children, 90-Year-Old Grandmother

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudea, Angela Merkel
now playing

White House Ramps Up Verbal Attacks On Trudeau

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Unorthodox Trump Faces Toughest Test Yet In North Korea Summit

vote
now playing

Mission Elects A New Mayor For The First Time In 20 Years

FAJITA GATE FINAL PIC
now playing

No New Sentencing Hearing In Fajitagate Scandal

CBP CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
now playing

Honduran Immigrant Commits Suicide In Starr County Jail After Forced Separation From Family

GAVEL
now playing

DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is "Unlawful"

jmmy gonzalez mazz singer
now playing

Tejano Legend Jimmy Gonzalez To Be Memorialized In Brownsville This Week

(AP) – Egyptian airport officials say an Eritrean detainee of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has died in an apparent suicide in an airport holding area.

The officials say Zeresenay Ermias Testfatsion was being held by authorities at Cairo International Airport, awaiting his return to Asmara, Eritrea. They say he was found dead Wednesday in a shower area.  The officials spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.  ICE confirms the man’s death.

The agency says the man had been in its custody since February 2017 following his arrest in Hidalgo, Texas, where he had tried to unlawfully enter the United States. Court records show he went to the U.S. seeking asylum.  The Eritrean embassies in the U.S. and Egypt haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Related posts:

  1. Border Community Shared Security Project Launches In Rio Grande Valley
  2. Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
  3. Valley Commemorative Air Force Finds New Home
  4. Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un

Unorthodox Trump Faces Toughest Test Yet In North Korea Summit

jsalinas 0
vote

Mission Elects A New Mayor For The First Time In 20 Years

jsalinas 0
FAJITA GATE FINAL PIC

No New Sentencing Hearing In Fajitagate Scandal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video