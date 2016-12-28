Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

An inmate who escaped from a prisoner transport van at the Live Oak County jail Christmas Eve, is dead – killed in a shootout with a DPS SWAT team last night. Hundreds of law officers had swarmed an area near Campbellton, where police Tuesday found a pickup truck the escapee, Jake Childers, had stolen. SWAT team members using night vision equipment spotted Childers in a field, a gunbattle broke out, and Childers was shot dead. It was last Saturday when the 36-year-old Childers had slipped out of an unlocked window in the transport van, broke into a home in George West, stole some weapons and the truck, and fled north. Childers had been in jail on a charge of assaulting a state game warden.