Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio
An inmate who escaped from a prisoner transport van at the Live Oak County jail Christmas Eve, is dead – killed in a shootout with a DPS SWAT team last night.  Hundreds of law officers had swarmed an area near Campbellton, where police Tuesday found a pickup truck the escapee, Jake Childers, had stolen.  SWAT team members using night vision equipment spotted Childers in a field, a gunbattle broke out, and Childers was shot dead.  It was last Saturday when the 36-year-old Childers had slipped out of an unlocked window in the transport van, broke into a home in George West, stole some weapons and the truck, and fled north.  Childers had been in jail on a charge of assaulting a state game warden.

