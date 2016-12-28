Home LOCAL Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio
Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio
LOCAL
0

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

0
0
medium
now viewing

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

dylann-roof-1481844685
now playing

Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer

carrie-fisher
now playing

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

1482913863850
now playing

S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal

us_japan_obama_pearl_harbor_29358-jpg-b760d
now playing

Obama Calls Japan's Premier's Visit 'historic'

wireap_92c78ab3b3f94145898027bf69ba755a_16x9_1600
now playing

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

636184940865075397-ax171-385f-9
now playing

Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

accident146
now playing

Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County

fatal-crash
now playing

Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

PRISON JAIL CELL
now playing

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

abortion-law
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Undeterred By Supreme Court Abortion Verdict

An inmate who had escaped from a prisoner transport van at the Live Oak County jail Christmas Eve, is dead – killed in a shootout with a DPS SWAT team last night. Hundreds of law officers had swarmed an area near Campbellton, where police Tuesday found a pickup truck the escapee had stolen. Authorities say 36-year-old Jake Childers slipped out of an unlocked window in the transport van last Saturday, then broke into a home in George West, stole some weapons and the truck, and fled north. Childers had been in jail on a charge of assaulting a state game warden.

Related posts:

  1. San Benito Man Killed In Louisiana Auto Accident
  2. Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg
  3. DPS: Prison Bus Driver Failed To Account For Weather
  4. Weslaco Man Charged In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family
Related Posts
accident146

Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County

Zack Cantu 0
fatal-crash

Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

Zack Cantu 0
PRISON JAIL CELL

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video