Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

An inmate who had escaped from a prisoner transport van at the Live Oak County jail Christmas Eve, is dead – killed in a shootout with a DPS SWAT team last night. Hundreds of law officers had swarmed an area near Campbellton, where police Tuesday found a pickup truck the escapee had stolen. Authorities say 36-year-old Jake Childers slipped out of an unlocked window in the transport van last Saturday, then broke into a home in George West, stole some weapons and the truck, and fled north. Childers had been in jail on a charge of assaulting a state game warden.