Escobar, O’Rourke Jump On Biden Bandwagon

El Paso Democrats, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke endorse Joe Biden for President. The two joined Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar Monday ahead of Super Tuesday to say they are backing Biden over Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar have also just dropped out of the race. In a statement, Escobar says her support for Biden is based on her belief he has the ability to rid the White House of the chaos caused by Trump because of Biden’s experience as former Vice President.