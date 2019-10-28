Esper: Al-Baghdadi Death Is Devastating Blow To ISIS

Defense Secretary Mark Esper calls the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a devastating blow to the terrorist organization.

Talking with reporters at the Pentagon, Esper praised U.S. forces who carried out the raid that ended when al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a tunnel. He said al-Baghdadi’s death in Syria will not rid the world of terrorism, but provides a warning to terrorists “who think they can hide.”

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said al-Baghdadi’s remains were confirmed through forensic DNA testing, adding the remains have been “disposed of appropriately.”