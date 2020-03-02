NATIONAL

Esper: U.S. To Start Initial Troop Pullback From Afghanistan

By 30 views
0
File photo: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) – Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he has given the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan the go-ahead to begin the initial withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Esper said he was not sure whether it began Monday but said Gen. Scott Miller in Kabul has the authority to begin now. Speaking alongside Esper at the Pentagon Monday, the U.S. military’s top general said there’s no expectation that violence in Afghanistan will “go to zero” quickly, following the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement announced on Saturday.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it would be unrealistic to think that violence would stop immediately.

Putin’s New Amendments Revere God, Ban Same Sex Marriages

Previous article

Supreme Court Will Decide The Fate Of Obama Health Care Law

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL