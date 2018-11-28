Estonia Summons Russian Envoy Over Ukraine

(AP) – Estonia has summoned the Russian ambassador to Tallinn over Russia’s use of military power against Ukrainian sailors and vessels in the Kerch Strait.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry says Aleksandr Petrov was told that Russia must immediately return the three vessels and release the crew.

The ministry said Wednesday that under international law, Russia must ensure that vessels from any countries can pass through the strait unhindered.

Estonia, a former Soviet republic, has reacted sharply to the events near Crimea, with President Kersti Kaljulaid saying Tuesday the attack constitutes “war in Europe.”

After Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, Estonia, like its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, fear that they and other former Soviet republics could be next.