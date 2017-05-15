Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman

A second man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in the Laguna Madre late last month – and the suspect is the victim’s estranged husband. 57-year-old Terry Lee Adams was arrested at his McAllen home Monday – a little more than two weeks after Martha Beatrice Adams was found in the bay waters off Port Isabel.

The 53-year-old Adams had been reported missing April 28th. She was found dead two days later with her hands and feet bound, and with two 25-pound weights tied to her body. Adams’ son-in-law, 59-year-old Monte Eric Jordan, was arrested the next day and charged with her murder.

Both Jordan and Adams’ estranged husband are being held without bond. Cameron County sheriff’s investigators say they are still trying to learn the motive for Adams’ murder.