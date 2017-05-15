Home LOCAL Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman
Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman
LOCAL
0

Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman

0
0
murder
now viewing

Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman

jeremy rashaad keys
now playing

Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Details Anti-Abortion Ban Over US Global Health Aid

NEW JERSEY LEAR JET CRASH 2 KILLED-1
now playing

Police Say 2 Killed In Jet Crash Near New York

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Texas Testing Trump Administration Over Abortion Providers

zika virus
now playing

Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville

MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

GOP Candidate For FBI Says No Special Counsel For Inquiry

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5

MARYLAND BUS CLIPPED BY CAR BUS OVERTURNED 05-15-17
now playing

Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip

san-antonio-store-where-police-called-600-times-to-close
now playing

Man Charged With Beating Mom, 87 With Cane On Mother's Day

Terry Lee Adams Photo courtesy Of Cameron County Sheriff’s Dept.

A second man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in the Laguna Madre late last month – and the suspect is the victim’s estranged husband. 57-year-old Terry Lee Adams was arrested at his McAllen home Monday – a little more than two weeks after Martha Beatrice Adams was found in the bay waters off Port Isabel.

The 53-year-old Adams had been reported missing April 28th. She was found dead two days later with her hands and feet bound, and with two 25-pound weights tied to her body. Adams’ son-in-law, 59-year-old Monte Eric Jordan, was arrested the next day and charged with her murder.

Both Jordan and Adams’ estranged husband are being held without bond. Cameron County sheriff’s investigators say they are still trying to learn the motive for Adams’ murder.

Related posts:

  1. Husband, Wife Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide
  2. Second Suspect Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder
  3. Suspect Arrested, Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder
  4. Cost Of Second Causeway Cut
Related Posts
jeremy rashaad keys

Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Tim Sullivan 0
zika virus

Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville

jsalinas 0
d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo

Second Suspect Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video