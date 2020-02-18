Ethiopia Says US Plans ‘Substantial Financial Support’

(AP) — America’s top diplomat in his final Africa stop has discussed political reforms with Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, and Ethiopia says the U.S. plans to provide “substantial financial support.” They also discussed regional issues including a dispute with Egypt over a massive dam. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes that can be resolved “over the coming months.” Ethiopia is a key U.S. security ally in the Horn of Africa and Africa’s second most populous nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is under growing pressure to uphold his dramatic reforms as a major election approaches.