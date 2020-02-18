WORLD

Ethiopia Says US Plans ‘Substantial Financial Support’

By 80 views
0
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center right, walks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the Prime Minister's office in Addis Ababa, after a meeting on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020. Pompeo's visit to Africa is the first by a Cabinet official in 18 months. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

(AP) — America’s top diplomat in his final Africa stop has discussed political reforms with Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, and Ethiopia says the U.S. plans to provide “substantial financial support.” They also discussed regional issues including a dispute with Egypt over a massive dam. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes that can be resolved “over the coming months.” Ethiopia is a key U.S. security ally in the Horn of Africa and Africa’s second most populous nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is under growing pressure to uphold his dramatic reforms as a major election approaches.

Iran Sentences Alleged US Spies To Up To 10 Years In Prison

Previous article

US Sanctions Russian Oil Company For Role In Venezuela

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD