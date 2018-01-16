Home WORLD EU Chief Urges Britain To Change Its Mind Over Brexit
EU Chief Urges Britain To Change Its Mind Over Brexit

(AP) – European Union chief Donald Tusk is urging Britain to change its mind about leaving the bloc next year and says the EU would welcome the country back.

Tusk said Tuesday that “if the U.K. government sticks to its decision to leave, Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences, in March next year unless there is a change of heart among our British friends.”

Addressing EU lawmakers, Tusk quoted U.K. Brexit envoy David Davis as saying that “if a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy.”

Tusk said that “we here on the continent haven’t had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open to you.”

