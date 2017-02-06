Home TRENDING EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact
EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact
WORLD
EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

Belgium Europe China Climate
EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

(AP) – Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.

Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Keqiang, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels on Friday, and EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The EU and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump’s announcement Thursday.

According to a draft, they will express their determination “to forge ahead with further policies and measures for effective implementation of their respective nationally determined contributions.”

