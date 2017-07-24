EU Condemns Deadly Afghan Attacks

(AP) – The European Union has condemned two deadly attacks in Afghanistan in the last two days, saying it stands alongside Afghan authorities in their fight against violent extremism.

The EU expressed condolences to victims of a Taliban attack on Sunday on a district headquarters in western Ghor province and a suicide car bombing on Monday in Kabul. The Kabul blast, also claimed by the Taliban, killed 24 people and wounded 42.

The EU blamed the deadly violence on opponents of what it called Afghanistan’s “difficult path toward peace.” The 28-nation bloc says it “continues to stand by the Afghan authorities and people in the fight against terrorism and to support their efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future for all Afghan citizens.”