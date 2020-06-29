EU Finalizing Virus ‘Safe List,’ US Unlikely To Make The Cut

FILE - In this Sunday, June 21, 2020 file photo, gondolas are lined up during the Vogada della Rinascita (Rowing of Rebirth) regatta, along Venice canals, Italy. European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into Europe once it begins lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions. The United States appears almost certain not to make the list, as new infections surge and given that President Donald Trump has imposed a ban on European travelers. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP, File)

(AP) — The European Union is close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into Europe in coming days, but Americans are likely to miss out. Spain’s foreign minister says the bloc is working on a list of 15 countries with comparable coronavirus infection rates to those in Europe. It’s set to be published on Tuesday. Travelers from China might be allowed to enter once Beijing lifts restrictions on European citizens. Morocco could be on the list, too, but Brazil, India and Russia probably won’t. The list is likely to be announced on Tuesday and updated every 14 days based on how countries are managing the disease. The U.S. has seen a surge in new infections and is restricting the entry of European citizens.