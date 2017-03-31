EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit

(AP) – The European Union foreign policy chief says that EU defense and security missions won’t be overly hampered by the withdrawal of Britain from the bloc. Even though Britain is a major pillar for NATO with its nuclear power and the biggest European defense budget of the alliance, its impact on EU operations is different.

Federica Mogherini said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that “the U.K. contributes today only 3 percent of the civilian capabilities in our EU operations and missions and 5 percent to the military ones.” Mogherini says “it is a valued contribution, but, for sure, a contribution without which the European Union’s defense and security work can continue perfectly well.” She said that “it is not a percentage that the other member states cannot fill in once they will be gone. So I wish we could and we will establish a good and solid security and defense cooperation also after Brexit.”