Home WORLD EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit
EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit
WORLD
0

EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit

0
0
BREXIT
now viewing

EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit

white-house
now playing

White House Says "reality" Changing With Regard To Syria

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN DONALD TRUMP
now playing

16 States, DC Urge Court To Continue To Block Travel Ban

ONLINE DATING
now playing

Woman Convicted For Role In Online Dating Scam

missingperson5
now playing

Body Of Missing US Businessman Found In Ecuador

NORTH CAROLINA BATHROOM BILL
now playing

North Carolina's "bathroom bill" Repeal: Who's Satisfied?

SPECIAL NEEDS BAND
now playing

A Band Apart: Special-Needs Musicians Aim For World Stage

DONALD HARVEY
now playing

Patrol: Inmate Suspected In Beating Death Of Serial Killer

MICHALE FLYNN
now playing

Top Dem Says It's Too Soon To Consider Immunity

texas-capital
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Ending Public Payroll Union Deductions

police badge generic
now playing

Police With Arm Tattoos OK For Short-Sleeved Shirts

(AP) – The European Union foreign policy chief says that EU defense and security missions won’t be overly hampered by the withdrawal of Britain from the bloc.  Even though Britain is a major pillar for NATO with its nuclear power and the biggest European defense budget of the alliance, its impact on EU operations is different.

Federica Mogherini said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that “the U.K. contributes today only 3 percent of the civilian capabilities in our EU operations and missions and 5 percent to the military ones.”  Mogherini says “it is a valued contribution, but, for sure, a contribution without which the European Union’s defense and security work can continue perfectly well.”  She said that “it is not a percentage that the other member states cannot fill in once they will be gone. So I wish we could and we will establish a good and solid security and defense cooperation also after Brexit.”

Related posts:

  1. EU: Citizens Won’t Be Used As Brexit ‘Hostages’
  2. Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed
  3. Most Disapprove Of Trump, Except On Economy
  4. Texas Senate Approves Ending Public Payroll Union Deductions
Related Posts
missingperson5

Body Of Missing US Businessman Found In Ecuador

jsalinas 0
Frans-Timmermans

EU: Citizens Won’t Be Used As Brexit ‘Hostages’

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_9e227e71369f48a29d2c917415861950_12x5_1600

SKorean President Hopeful Praises Park’s Arrest

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video