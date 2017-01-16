Home WORLD EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Move Of US Embassy In Israel
(AP) – There’s another sign of tensions emerging between the European Union and the incoming Trump administration.  EU foreign ministers today are opposing any plan by Donald Trump to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. They say it could ratchet up tensions with the Arab world.

Trump hasn’t yet outlined a clear policy for the Middle East, but has signaled he will be friendlier to Israel’s hard-line right than previous administrations have been. He has vowed to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, part of which the Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

The EU’s foreign policy chief told reporters in Brussels that nations must “refrain from unilateral actions,” especially those that she says can “have serious consequences in large sectors of public opinion in large parts of the world.”

