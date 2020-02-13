EU Health Ministers Boost Preparations To Fight New Virus

(AP) – European Union health ministers have agreed to boost preparations and organize a coordinated response to prevent the virus that emerged in China from further spreading across Europe. At an emergency meeting in Brussels, officials from the bloc’s 27 nations said they need to plan more to avoid any possible shortages of medicine or protective equipment during the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has called the virus a threat to global health. No deaths and less than 50 confirmed cases have been reported in Europe so far. But several ministers insisted on the need for early detection and uniform prevention measures in all EU nations, especially at entry points like airports.