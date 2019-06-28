EU Nations Aim To Keep Iran Atomic Deal On Track

(AP) – Several European Union countries say they are supporting efforts to keep up a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and world powers aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden wrote in a joint statement Friday that “aware of the difficulties to implement the economic part of the agreement, we are working … to establish channels to facilitate legitimate trade and financial operations with Iran.”

The U.S. withdrew from the accord last year and has imposed new sanctions on Iran in hopes of forcing Tehran into negotiating a wider-ranging deal. The statement comes after Iran’s deputy foreign minister said a meeting with senior officials from Britain, Germany, France, China, Russia and the EU produced some progress but not enough to satisfy Tehran’s demands for economic relief.