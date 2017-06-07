Home TRENDING EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy
EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy
TRENDING
WORLD
0

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy

0
0
UK-feed-and-farm-trade-groups-come-out-against-Brexit_strict_xxl
now viewing

EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy

toyota
now playing

Toyota Marks Opening Of New US Headquarters In Texas

SAN ANTONIO AMBULANCE
now playing

San Antonio Woman Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

HOUSTON FIRE WAREHOUSE TO CAR DEALE
now playing

Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer

gasprices332
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Texas Attorney General Raises $500K For Own Criminal Defense

human trafficking
now playing

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

-f4bbe9aa7a55f4a7
now playing

Liquidation Sale Set For Trump's Former Taj Mahal Casino

Ukraine Cyberattacks
now playing

Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack

Malaysia Indonesia Starbucks
now playing

Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim Groups Call For Starbucks Boycott

Hobby Lobby
now playing

Hobby Lobby Fined $3 Million Over Smuggled Iraqi Artifacts

(AP) – The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says Britain cannot enjoy “frictionless” trade with EU partners after it leaves the union.

Michel Barnier took a tough position on the Brexit negotiations Thursday, warning there will be “negative” consequences no matter what.

He said the consequences would be even worse if the EU and Britain can’t agree on departure terms, and there’s no “reasonable justification” for failing to reach a deal. He insisted, however, that the EU isn’t trying to punish Britain for voting to leave.

His stance contrasts with the positions of British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Brexit negotiator David Davis.

Representatives at an EU committee meeting in Brussels on Thursday questioned Barnier about the negotiations and their impact on the Irish cheddar trade, youth exchange programs and other issues.

Related posts:

  1. US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade
  2. Iraqi Commander Says 300 IS Fighters Holed Up In Mosul
  3. Canada’s Trudeau Meets Queen Elizabeth II On Scotland Visit
  4. Amid Arab Dispute, Turkey Adamant On Qatar Base
Related Posts
human trafficking

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

jsalinas 0
-f4bbe9aa7a55f4a7

Liquidation Sale Set For Trump’s Former Taj Mahal Casino

Roxanne Garcia 0
Ukraine Cyberattacks

Ukraine Official: 1 In 10 PCs Likely Hit By Cyberattack

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video