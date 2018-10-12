Home WORLD EU Official: Bloc Won’t Renegotiate Brexit Deal
(AP) – European Union official Donald Tusk says the bloc won’t renegotiate the Brexit deal with the U.K. government as he called a summit Thursday to examine ways to help Britain ratify the deal.

Tusk, the president of the European Council, tweeted that “we will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate U.K. ratification.”  He said that “as time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario.”

EU leaders were already scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss migration and the bloc’s future long-term budget, among other issues.

