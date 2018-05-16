Home WORLD EU Official Insists Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Prevail
EU Official Insists Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Prevail
WORLD
0

EU Official Insists Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Prevail

0
0
Mohammad-Javad-Zarif-Boris-Johnson-Jean-Yves-Le-Drian-Heiko-Maas-Federica-Mogherin-650×360
now viewing

EU Official Insists Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Prevail

GAVEL
now playing

Brownsville Judge Hanen Allows Maldef Intervention In Anti-DACA Lawsuit

Andrew Belmontes fugitive from starr county turns self in
now playing

Starr County Man No Longer A Top 10 Fugitive

2205551_1280x720
now playing

Senate Panel Releases Interview Transcripts With Trump Jr

920×920
now playing

US Factory Production Rose A Healthy 0.5 Percent In April

Muslim Ramadan Preps – AP Photo
now playing

Millions Of Muslims Prepare For Start Of Fasting In Ramadan

download
now playing

Iranian President Condemns Gaza Killings

merlin_138022548_24c24392-54e9-403c-a9ab-94cf229f6bca-articleLarge
now playing

Trump Indonesia Project Gets Chinese Government Partner

920×920
now playing

Little Wins GOP Nomination For Idaho Governor

f65b2f05-ee2b-4af0-a5de-c51efad08824
now playing

China Urges N.Korea To Proceed With Trump Summit

health care fraud
now playing

No Bond For Valley Physician Charged In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme

(AP) – European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says that all efforts must be made to keep the Iran nuclear agreement alive despite the U.S. pullout because “to end the deal would gravely threaten the peace and security in this tumultuous region.”

Juncker was heading for Sofia, Bulgaria, for a summit with the 28 European Union leaders, hoping to forge a common stance on the agreement and the threat of U.S. sanctions which could hurt EU companies.

Juncker said that “I want us to agree on a common stance on our relations with the United States and its relations with Iran,” hoping to stave off a negative impact of any possible U.S. sanctions.

He said that “our means are there and we will use them, but don’t fool ourselves our means are limited.”

Related posts:

  1. Europe, Iran Seek To Save Nuclear Deal After US Pullout
  2. US Hits Head Of Iran’s Central Bank With Terror Sanctions
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Trump Lobbies For Sanctioned Chinese Telecom
Related Posts
Muslim Ramadan Preps – AP Photo

Millions Of Muslims Prepare For Start Of Fasting In Ramadan

Zack Cantu 0
download

Iranian President Condemns Gaza Killings

Zack Cantu 0
merlin_138022548_24c24392-54e9-403c-a9ab-94cf229f6bca-articleLarge

Trump Indonesia Project Gets Chinese Government Partner

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video