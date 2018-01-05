Home WORLD EU Says US Tariff Extension Not Enough
EU Says US Tariff Extension Not Enough
EU Says US Tariff Extension Not Enough

(AP) – The European Union says the decision by the U.S. administration to grant a one-month tariff extension on EU imports of steel and aluminum is bad for business and that the bloc should be granted a permanent exemption.
The 28-nation EU said the U.S. decision “prolongs market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions.”
The U.S. announcement only postpones for a month a potential trans-Atlantic trade war since the EU has already said it will retaliate if the Trump administration imposes the tariffs.
“As a longstanding partner and friend of the US, we will not negotiate under threat,” the EU said, adding that a trans-Atlantic agreement “has to be balanced and mutually beneficial.”

