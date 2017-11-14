Home WORLD EU Tax Chief Wants Quick Breakthrough On Tax Haven Blacklist
EU Tax Chief Wants Quick Breakthrough On Tax Haven Blacklist
WORLD
0

EU Tax Chief Wants Quick Breakthrough On Tax Haven Blacklist

0
0
p05m436v
now viewing

EU Tax Chief Wants Quick Breakthrough On Tax Haven Blacklist

vicente gonzalez
now playing

Gonzalez Requests Valley Census Bureau Office

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Harlingen Elementary School Teacher Killed On Campus

WireAP_4275d27421724ad58cc22dac1e16efa4_12x5_992
now playing

US Producer Prices Rise 0.4 in October On Higher Food Prices

LYNXMPED9F1DA_54
now playing

Microsoft Pledges To Curb Carbon Emissions Despite Growth

734e812f85064daabea3729fae5c814f-780×537
now playing

GOP Bill Aimed At Overhauling Taxes To Get Trump Push

California_Wildfires_Wine_Country_76067.jpg-c3626
now playing

Wineries Eager To Make Up Losses After California Wildfires

opioid+pills+pic
now playing

Gov't Approves First-Ever Med With Digital Tracking System

5a0ab687e0d65.image
now playing

Republicans Continue Abandoning Moore After New Accusations

sessions-mgn
now playing

Sessions Faces Congress Amid New Russia Probe Details

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Half Of US Adults Have High Blood Pressure In New Guidelines

(AP) – The European Union’s chief taxation official says he wants a blacklist of uncooperative tax havens before the end of the year.

EU Taxation Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told the EU’s parliament on Tuesday that the revelations in the Paradise Papers on widespread tax dodging by multinationals and the wealthy show that change must come soon.

Moscovici also said he wanted strict rules on more transparency for agents who work on “fiscal optimization” for their wealthy clients.

High-tax countries like France have pushed for the blacklist and a Europe-wide crackdown on tax havens. Lower-tax countries like Ireland and the Netherlands argue that will hurt Europe’s competitiveness.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Tweets Suggestion To GOP For Tax Bill
  2. Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges
  3. Sex Harassment Complaint Leads To Firing Of Alton Police Chief
Related Posts
gettyimages-873410500

Iran’s Death Toll From Earthquake Rises To 407

jsalinas 0
ITALEY SENDS AID TO IRAN EARTHQUAKE

Italy Sends Aid After Iran Earthquake

jsalinas 0
MYANMAR BOY CANT SWIM BUT FLOATS ON OIL DRUM

Myanmar Boy Can’t Swim But Floats On Oil Drum To Bangladesh

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video