EU Urges Trump To Rethink Cutting Funding To WHO

(AP) — The European Union is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to rethink his decision to cut American funding for the World Health Organization amid global criticism of the move, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere serve as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained. Trump charged that the WHO didn’t respond adequately to the pandemic, accusing the U.N. agency of being under China’s “total control.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday urged Trump to rethink the decision, saying that “actions that weaken international results must be avoided” and that “now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions.”