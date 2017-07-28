Home WORLD EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia
EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia
WORLD
0

EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia

0
0
RUSSIAN SANCTIONS
now viewing

EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia

MEXICO VIOLENCE MEXICO KILLINGS
now playing

9 Bodies Found Piled In Mexican Border City Nuevo Laredo

AUSTIN POLICE PARK FORD VEHICLE FOR CARBON MONOXIDE
now playing

Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol

US AND IRAN RELATIONS DISPUTE
now playing

US Hits Iran With More Sanctions In Response To Space Launch

HOUSE AND SENATE UNITED STATES
now playing

House Overwhelmingly Backs Intelligence Bill

ODULIA SANCHEZ LIVESTREMED CAR CRASH 14 YR OLD SISTER DIES
now playing

No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI
now playing

White House Aide's Tirade Tests Editors And Producers

ISRAEL AND PALESTINIANS
now playing

Palestinian Killed At Gaza's Border With Israel

Imran Khan
now playing

Pakistan's Imran Khan Hails PM Disqualification

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer
now playing

Schumer Praises GOP Mavericks On Health Care

BAYLOR SEX ASSAULT SCANDAL
now playing

Baylor Ordered To Provide Sex Assault Reports Dating To 2003

(AP) – The European Union is remaining vigilant about the package of new U.S. sanctions on Russia, amid fears the penalties could harm the bloc’s energy security and impact European companies.

European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Friday that European officials “will be watching how this process unfolds and then, of course, we’ll be watching equally attentively how this law, … if and when it enters into force, will be applied in practice.”  He added that some EU concerns have been addressed in the latest draft law, but, “we remain vigilant.”

The proposed measures target Russia’s energy sector as part of legislation that prevents President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without congressional approval.  Trump has yet to sign off on the package.

Related posts:

  1. Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions
Related Posts
MEXICO VIOLENCE MEXICO KILLINGS

9 Bodies Found Piled In Mexican Border City Nuevo Laredo

jsalinas 0
ISRAEL AND PALESTINIANS

Palestinian Killed At Gaza’s Border With Israel

jsalinas 0
Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Imran Khan Hails PM Disqualification

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video