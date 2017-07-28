EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia

(AP) – The European Union is remaining vigilant about the package of new U.S. sanctions on Russia, amid fears the penalties could harm the bloc’s energy security and impact European companies.

European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Friday that European officials “will be watching how this process unfolds and then, of course, we’ll be watching equally attentively how this law, … if and when it enters into force, will be applied in practice.” He added that some EU concerns have been addressed in the latest draft law, but, “we remain vigilant.”

The proposed measures target Russia’s energy sector as part of legislation that prevents President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without congressional approval. Trump has yet to sign off on the package.