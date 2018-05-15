Europe, Iran Seek To Save Nuclear Deal After US Pullout

(AP) — Major European powers sought Tuesday to keep Iran in a landmark international nuclear agreement even after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the pact and promised tough economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany — signatories of the 2015 deal to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons — held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, amid concerns that the sanctions will also damage European business interests.

“The U.K. and our European partners continue to view the nuclear deal as vital for our shared security, and remain fully committed to upholding it,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said ahead of the talks.

“We will look at potential options for supporting continued sanctions relief for Iran to ensure we meet our commitments under the deal, as well as calling on Iran to continue to abide by the restrictions the deal places upon their nuclear program,” he said.

Johnson also called on Washington “to avoid any actions that could prevent the remaining parties to the agreement from meeting their commitments under the deal – including delivering sanctions relief through legitimate trade.”

Earlier Tuesday, Zarif said he had a “very good and constructive” meeting with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who helps to supervise the U.N. Security Council-endorsed agreement.