Home WORLD Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO
Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO
WORLD
0

Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO

0
0
WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO
now viewing

Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO

GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2
now playing

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

Rod Blagojevich
now playing

Lawyer Says Blagojevich's Sentence Was Too Harsh

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
now playing

Talk With Pompeo, North Korean 'went well'

DOG ATTACK
now playing

Police: Baby Was Killed By Family's Pit Bull

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Bailiff Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Drug Conspiracy Role

MEXICO DISAPPEARANCES
now playing

Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City

HEB CREAMY CREATIONS RECALL
now playing

San Antonio-Based H-E-B Grocer Recalls Some Ice Cream Treats

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
now playing

AP Source: Ex-FBI No. 2 Official Wrote Memo On Comey Firing

Arkady Babchenko
now playing

Ukraine: Reporter's Fake Murder Involved Swine Blood, Morgue

BURQA
now playing

Denmark Joins Some European Nations In Banning Burqa, Niqab

(AP) – The European Union says it plans to bring its case against new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum to the World Trade Organization on Friday.  If that happens, the 28-nation EU would join China and India in triggering the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism over the American trade penalties.

Turning to the WTO would give the EU a second response to the tariffs. It’s already prepared $1.6 billion in retaliation against U.S. goods including steel, orange juice, motorcycles and bourbon whiskey.

WTO proceedings could open the door to further penalties and increase pressure on Washington, though the process traditionally takes many months – and in some cases, years.

Related posts:

  1. China Cuts Import Duties On Some Consumer Goods
  2. Trump Imposes Tariffs On Some Key Allies
  3. TX Governor Rolls Out School Safety Policy Plan
  4. Key Road Inside Laguna Atascosa Closing For Major Reconstruction
Related Posts
GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

jsalinas 0
MEXICO DISAPPEARANCES

Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City

jsalinas 0
Arkady Babchenko

Ukraine: Reporter’s Fake Murder Involved Swine Blood, Morgue

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video