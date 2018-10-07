Home WORLD European Exporters In China Shift Trade To Avoid US Tariffs
European Exporters In China Shift Trade To Avoid US Tariffs
(AP) – A business group says European companies that export from China are changing the global flow of their goods to avoid higher American tariffs in a sign of the spreading impact of the U.S.-Chinese trade war.

The president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Mats Harborn, said Tuesday one of its members moved final assembly of goods for the American market from China to a newly created U.S. company.

The Trump administration’s 25 percent tariffs on medical equipment, electronics and other goods from China apply to exports made by U.S. or European companies as well as Chinese suppliers.

Harborn said other European companies are “scrambling to readjust supply chains” so that goods bound for the United States don’t pass through China.

