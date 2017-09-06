Home WORLD EU’s Brexit Negotiator Says Talks When UK Ready
EU’s Brexit Negotiator Says Talks When UK Ready
EU’s Brexit Negotiator Says Talks When UK Ready

(AP) – The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier appears to be giving Britain time to regroup in the wake of the Prime Minister Theresa May’s election setback and said “Brexit negotiations should start when U.K. is ready.”
The European Union has long said it’s ready to start discussions over Britain’s exit from the EU. May formally triggered the two-year Brexit departure timetable in March. The first face-to-face discussions between the British government and EU officials were due later this month.
In a tweet, Barnier said: “Timetable and EU positions are clear. Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal.”

