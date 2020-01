A U.S. Air Force plane sits at the March Field Air Museum near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. Jan. 29, 2020. An airplane carrying U.S. citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China, will take off at March Air Reserve Base this morning. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A U.S. Air Force plane sits at the March Field Air Museum near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. Jan. 29, 2020. An airplane carrying U.S. citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China, will take off at March Air Reserve Base this morning. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

About 200 Americans evacuating from China are now in Southern California. They underwent three health screenings for any symptoms of the coronavirus before the flight landed at March Air Reserve Base.

Many of the passengers were from the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan where the outbreak started. They’ll all stay in temporary housing as they finish the repatriation process, which allows Americans stationed overseas to return safely.