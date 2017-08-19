Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him

(AP) – Business leaders and artists and even some Republicans have been turning away from President Donald Trump, but not his evangelical advisers.

Trump’s defense of a white nationalist rally in Virginia has led numerous supporters to criticize the president. Yet no member of Trump’s evangelical advisory council has quit, unlike those from other fields who have resigned from their own presidential boards.

Trump’s evangelical council members have strongly condemned the bigotry behind the Charlottesville march. But regarding Trump, they have offered either praise for his response or gentle critiques couched within complaints about how he has been treated by his critics and the media.

Trump’s evangelical advisers include pastors who worked with his campaign, and now pray with him and consult with his staff on issues like religious liberty.