Evidence Revealed In Terror-Related Case Against Harlingen Man

Bomb-making chemicals and white supremacist materials. That’s what investigators found in the home of the Harlingen man now jailed on terror-related charges.

A report in the Brownsville Herald says when Harlingen police arrested 18-year-old Joel Hayden Schrimsher this month, a search of his home turned up four chemicals used for making explosives, along with pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic literature and photos. The evidence was revealed by Cameron County prosecutors during a court hearing Thursday.

Police had been tipped off to Schrimsher by the ATF which had flagged a tweet eventually traced to Schrimsher, in which he threatened to shoot up a synagogue and set fire to a mosque. Schrimsher remains jailed on bonds totaling $1 million on charges of making terroristic threats and possessing components of explosives.