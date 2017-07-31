Home LOCAL Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable
Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable
LOCAL
0

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

0
0
pedestrian_auto_accident_01_red_300
now viewing

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

murder-investigation
now playing

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

JOHN KELLY
now playing

White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'

CHRIS CHRISTIE AT CUBS GAME
now playing

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

DR DELI VERS PATIENTS BABY AND SHE HAS BABY
now playing

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

jesus roberto rodriguez new tsx pres
now playing

New TSC President On Board

MIKE PENCE VLADAMIR PUTIN
now playing

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

HOLLYWOOD
now playing

Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSION
now playing

Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

MIKE PENCE
now playing

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

VENEZUELAN ELECTION
now playing

Election Council Says 8M Voted To Create Venezuelan Assembly

A Cameron County deputy constable is under investigation after struck a woman with his patrol car as she walked across Highway 100 in Laguna Heights.

According to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the woman was pushing her daughter in a stroller across the highway at around 9:30 Sunday night, and was hit while in a middle turn lane. She is in a San Antonio hospital with a head laceration and numerous broken bones, and is said to be recovering. Her young daughter was not hurt.

The deputy constable, who was on patrol duty at the time, was given a routine blood test.

No related posts.

Related Posts
murder-investigation

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

jsalinas 0
jesus roberto rodriguez new tsx pres

New TSC President On Board

jsalinas 0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video