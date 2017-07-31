Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

A Cameron County deputy constable is under investigation after struck a woman with his patrol car as she walked across Highway 100 in Laguna Heights.

According to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the woman was pushing her daughter in a stroller across the highway at around 9:30 Sunday night, and was hit while in a middle turn lane. She is in a San Antonio hospital with a head laceration and numerous broken bones, and is said to be recovering. Her young daughter was not hurt.

The deputy constable, who was on patrol duty at the time, was given a routine blood test.