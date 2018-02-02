Home TEXAS Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters’ Deaths
Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters’ Deaths
TEXAS
Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters’ Deaths

TEXAS EXECUTION
Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters’ Deaths

(AP) – A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone has been put to death in Texas.

John David Battaglia received lethal injection Thursday night for the May 2001 killings of his 9-year-old daughter, Faith, and her 6-year-old sister, Liberty. Battaglia and his wife had separated and the girls were killed at his Dallas apartment during a scheduled visit.

The punishment was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected appeals from his lawyers to review his case, contending the 62-year-old was delusional and mentally incompetent for execution.  Battaglia’s was the nation’s third execution this year, all in Texas.

