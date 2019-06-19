Ex-Bailiff Sentenced For Role In Valley Drug Smuggling Conspiracy

A former Hidalgo County court bailiff is going to prison for five years for his role in a local drug trafficking operation. Oscar De La Cruz was sentenced this morning, about six months after he pleaded guilty to a charge of drug trafficking conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say De La Cruz was being paid by the drug operation to falsify court documents. It was part of a scheme to cover up fake cocaine busts – busts that had been staged by other corrupt law enforcement officers, who would steal the drugs. At the time De La Cruz was arrested, he was working as a bailiff in County Court-at-Law number six.

The 53-year-old De La Cruz is at least the second law enforcement official to be sentenced. Former Donna school district cop Juan Mata was hit with a more than 10-year federal prison sentence in April for his role in the drug thefts.