Ex-Baylor Student Can Graduate From University

(AP) – A former Baylor fraternity president accused of rape will be able to earn a degree from a Dallas-area university if he meets all the degree requirements.

University of Texas at Dallas President Richard Benson did not name Jacob Walter Anderson in a message sent Thursday, but said a student admitted to the university two years ago will not be allowed on campus as a student or as a guest. The statement reports the unnamed student will also not take part in the school’s commencement activities.

Anderson, who pleaded no contest in October to unlawful restraint, was listed on UTD’s online directory as a senior. A plea bargain allowed Anderson to avoid jail time.  Benson says the university admitted a student “without knowing their legal history,” but he has asked for a “full review” of their enrollment and application process.

