Ex-Boot Camp Instructor Sentenced In Sex Case Involving Teenage Student

Three months in jail is the punishment for a former instructor at a juvenile boot camp in San Benito who was caught taking sexual advantage of one of his teenage students. The sentence was handed down against 26-year-old John Jacob Mendoza after he pleaded guilty to a charge of improper relationship with a student.

Mendoza had initially been charged with sexual assault after police found him and a 15-year-old girl, both partially clothed, in the back of a car back in February of last year. The girl was a student at the Amador Rodriguez Juvenile Boot Camp where Mendoza was a drill instructor, although he was not on duty at the time he was arrested.