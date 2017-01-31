Ex-Border Patrol Agent Acquitted Of Capital Murder, Younger Brother Convicted

A split verdict in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent and his younger brother. A Cameron County jury this morning found Joel Luna not guilty of the charges of capital murder and murder, but did find him guilty of engaging in organized crime. In the case of Luna’s brother, Eduardo, the jury convicted him of all charges including capital murder and engaging in organized crime.

The charges stemmed from the shooting death of a Honduran national who Eduardo thought was about to disclose his cartel-related drug trafficking operation that was being run out of his Edinburg tire shop. The victim’s headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island in the spring of 2015. Jurors will return to the courtroom this afternoon for the sentencing phase of the trial.