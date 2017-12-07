Home WORLD Ex-Brazilian President Silva Convicted Of Corruption
Ex-Brazilian President Silva Convicted Of Corruption
Ex-Brazilian President Silva Convicted Of Corruption

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Ex-Brazilian President Silva Convicted Of Corruption

(AP) – A federal judge has convicted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption and money laundering and sentenced him to nine and a half years in jail.  Silva will remain free while an appeal is heard.

Silva was accused of receiving a beachfront apartment as a kickback from construction company OAS. The case is part of a massive corruption investigation that has roiled Brazilian politics that has seen business executives and elite politicians jailed.   Silva was president between 2003 and 2010.

